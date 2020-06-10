Sioux City Municipal Band summer concert season to begin on June 21

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Municipal Band Summer Concert season at the bandshell in Grandview Park will begin on June 21 at 7:30 p.m.

“Due to the COVID-19 situation we had to cancel our first two concerts, but we’re looking forward to performing at the beautiful Grandview Park bandshell, starting June 21,” said Michael Prichard, conductor.

He also mentions that while Grandview Park allows for plenty of space for the audience to maintain social distancing, it’s impossible to do so for the complete Municipal Band.

The concert on June 21 will have two smaller ensembles from within the band:

Clarinet choir

Brass quintet

The Municipal Band summer concerts are presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.

