SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The air around the Grandview Park Bandshell was filled with the sound of music Sunday night.

The Sioux City Municipal Band opened its summer performance season to about 100 people.

The inaugural performance began with “Legends of the Galaxy” composed by Chandler L. Wilson.

The band boasts around 60 musicians and has served the city for just over a century.

The band will be performing weekly on Sundays through July 23 with concerts starting at 7:30 p.m.

The summer concerts are presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.