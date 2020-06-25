Sioux City Municipal Band concert to feature three small ensembles

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Municipal Band’s second summer concert will feature a woodwind quintet, saxophone quartet, and percussion trio this weekend.

The second concert is scheduled to take place at the Grandview Park bandshell on Sunday, June 28, at 7:30 p.m.

The concert is featuring three smaller ensembles from within the band to help comply with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines for the band.

The music scheduled will include Duke Ellington’s “Satin Doll”, The Beatles’ “When I’m Sixty-Four”, Marvin Hamlisch’s “The Way We Were”, and Aram Khachaturian’s “Sabre Dance”, along with a variety of other numbers.

Grandview Park allows for plenty of space for the audience to maintain social distancing during the concerts that are presented by the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.