Sioux City Municipal Band back for summer concerts

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – 102 seasons and going strong, a beloved Sioux City band is back together again.

The Sioux City Municipal Band is back for the season at Grandview Park after an abbreviated season last year and some of the members taking the summer off to be safe, they are back to full strength and excited to take the stage this year.

“It’s a huge relief and we know the community loves to come out for it, and we really love to perform for the community so for us its a lot of joy and happiness,” said band director Michael Prichard.

You can catch them most Sundays over the summer, they have their schedule on their Facebook page.