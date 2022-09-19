SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland is home to many different cultures and the Sioux City Human Rights Commission made sure to showcase them.

After a two-year break, the Faces of Siouxland MultiCultural Fair was held Sunday with the many faces of Siouxland well represented.

Around 60 booths made up the fair, offering food, fun, and crafts. Hundreds of visitors made their way to the Sioux City Convention center for the festivities.

“And one of the surprising things is when you come to this event, is just how diverse we are. We really are a very diverse community and so people see that,” Karen Mackey with the Human Rights Commission told KCAU 9.

If you missed this year’s fair, next year’s multi-cultural fair is just around the corner at its normal time in March.