Sioux City multi-residential properties to be affected by new equalization order

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The deadline is fast approaching for landowners of multiple residential properties to file an appeal to their increased values.

An equalization order filed by Iowa’s Department of Revenue to Sioux City would impact nearly 600 multi-residential properties causing the valuations of those properties to rise for tax purposes by 22%.

For example, a property worth $100,000 would see their property’s taxes rise by $350.

The President of the Siouxland Chamber, Chris McGowan, said this will hurt landlords and low-income residents who are struggling due to the pandemic.

“We are encouraging all property owners who are impacted by this multi-unit residential tax to file their appeal with local assessor John Lawson’s office no later than the close of business or to have it postmarked by November first which is this coming Monday,” said McGowan.

If you want to learn more about the appeal process and make an appeal, make sure to click here to be directed to the Sioux City Assessors website to file before November 1.