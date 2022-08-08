SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The City of Sioux City is moving ahead with the replacement of a downtown water main.

City Council members approved on Monday a more than $2.3 million contract with Sioux City Engineering for the project on Pierce Street between 5th and 7th Streets.

A water main break happened back in June that flooded the basement of the Orpheum theater, as well as parts of the downtown library and Frances Building.

The city paid the Orpheum Theatre more than $37,000 for damages.

Orpheum Theatre President David Bernstein said he appreciates the city’s help.

“The city’s been great to work with and I know there’s a lot of other spots in Sioux City that have water main issues as well and other types of underground utility issues,” said Bernstein.

The Orpheum was not the only organization impacted. The library received $13,000 while the Frances Building was given almost $8,000.

Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act will be used for the replacement project.