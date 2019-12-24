Sioux City moves ahead with jail partnership with Woodbury County

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott will represent the city on the newly formed Law Enforcement Center Authority Board of Commissioners.

The board will oversee the development and construction of a new center, should voters approve financing for the project.

Council voting unanimously Monday to adopt the articles of incorporation for that the board.

As part of the joint county-city agreement, Sioux City will sell land on the northeast edge of town to the county for construction of that jail facility.

The city would, in turn, use those funds to complete infrastructure leading to the jail.

“We’re working with the county to get that referendum down to 50 percent instead of 60 percent and hopefully the citizens will support that to get a new jail rather than spending the money on an older one,” said Mayor Bob Scott.

A bond referendum requires 50 percent support for approval. The current facility is more than 30 years old.

Along with Mayor Scott, the board of commissioners includes Rocky Dewitt

from the county with Ron Wieck serving as an at-large community member. Voters could be asked to approve a bond measure for the jail project as soon as March.