SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)– RAGBRAI wrapped up more than a week ago, but a Sioux City mother is preparing for a hundred-plus mile bike ride.

Jo Swain is a casual cyclist, but this year she’s taking part in the annual ‘Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride’. Where more than one hundred cyclists will ride nearly three thousand miles.

Jo Ann Sawin is a Sioux City native whose family has been affected by cancer.

“I had a 23 year old niece, very suddenly was showing symptoms of cancer. ended up being a rare form of gastric cancer or stomach cancer, and within a month she was gone she had passed away,” said Sawin.

Jo Ann’s husband, son, and daughter have also dealt with various forms of cancer over the years. Fortunately, they all survived.

“As a mother I just felt so helpless, you know you wanna take cancer away you want to do what you can and you just feel so helpless,” said Sawin.

Through the grapevine, Jo Ann heard about an event called ‘Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride’.

“It’s a biking opportunity to raise money for cancer research in support of the V Foundation. And so when the opportunity came about to do it 2023 it was something that I just have become passionate about, very excited, thrilled at the opportunity,” said Sawin.

The 126 cyclists will start in Cannon Beach, Oregon and end at Long Branch, New Jersey.

“My particular segment is going to be September 13th, 14th, and 15th and I will be riding from Boise, Idaho to Salt Lake City,” said Sawin.

Jo Ann says she’s happy to be able to participate in such a large event, helping further cancer research.

“Everybody has been affected by cancer in one way or another. I can’t tell you the number of girlfriends that have breast cancer, or are currently fighting cancer, or have lost their battles to colon cancer. and so this is just one way that I can raise money for just such a great cause,” said Sawin.

The bike ride will start September 7th and end October 3rd, the event’s goal is to raise $1million for the V Foundation.