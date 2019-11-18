Sioux City mother arrested for drunkenly breaking motel windows with two-month-old in room

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City mom was arrested for child endangerment after becoming highly intoxicated and smashing windows at a Sioux City motel with her two-month-old daughter in the room.

According to court documents, the Sioux City Police Department was called to a Sioux City motel at 2921 Gordon Dr. for a disturbance. Before the police arrived on the scene, Ashely Hulit, 26, of Sioux City, used a decorative plant to break out several windows of her motel room.

Police stated they found her motel door open with her two-month-old daughter in the room and an almost empty bottle of whiskey on the floor. The daughter was placed into the Children’s Shelter and is in custody of the Department of Human Services.

Authorities said Hulit was highly intoxicated with red-watery eyes and a strong smell of alcohol coming from her breath. As she was arrested, documents said she kicked the officers. Once they arrived at the jail, she kicked the squad car windows and had a spit hood put on her.

The value of the windows and plants is about $550.

Hulit was charged with two counts of assault to police officer, fourth-degree criminal mischief, public intoxication and child endangerment without injury. She is being held in the Woodbury County Jail with a bond of $5,000.