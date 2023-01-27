SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City and other Siouxland communities are declaring a snow emergency ahead of expected winter weather.

During snow emergencies, cities usually have parking restrictions, allowing plows to clean streets more effectively.

See the full list of snow emergencies and what each city is doing below.

Sioux City

Starts – Saturday 12 a.m.

Ends – To Be Determined

Sioux City Bob Scott has declared a snow emergency that will start first thing Saturday at midnight.

The declaration requires that vehicles are not allowed to be parked or left unattended on an emergency snow route street. Such streets are noted by a blue and white sign with a snowflake. Residents are also asked to remove any vehicle from on-street parking. The emergency snow route map can be found by clicking here.

Additionally, Sioux City residents must park on the odd side of the street on odd days of the month after 7 a.m. until 7 a.m. the following day and then park on the even street-numbered side of the street on even days. In regards to this snow emergency, vehicles should be parked on the even side of the street Friday night, with enforcement will start Saturday at 7 a.m. The vehicles should then be moved to the odd side of the street Sunday at 7 a.m. It is otherwise prohibited to park on the other side of the street.

Vehicles found in violation of the snow emergency parking restrictions found in chapter

10.84.040 and 10.84.060 will be towed at the owner’s expense. The emergency snow route

map can be found at www.sioux-city.org/snowmaps. Sioux City Municipal Code is located at

www.sioux-city.org under the Government tab.

Any questions regarding parking restrictions should be directed to the Sioux City Police

Department Facebook page or on its website.

The city asks Sioux City residents to sign up for CodeRED to receive alerts about snow emergencies by text, phone and email. CodeRED would also give alerts about public transit delays and garbage and recycling delays. There are multiple ways to sign up. See a list of the ways below. The city said that data collected will only be used for emergency notification purposes.

Text – Text “AlertSiouxCity” to the number 99411. You will be provided a link to enroll.

Website – Go to the Sioux City alerts page HERE. You will be asked to proved your name, street address, and phone number. Multiple email addresses and phone numbers can be entered.

Storm Lake

Starts – Friday 10 p.m.

Ends – Monday 6 a.m.

The snow emergency in Storm Lake starts Friday night and end Monday morning. During the snow emergency, parking is restricted in the city. Specifically, parking is not allowed on residential streets from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Parking is also not allowed in Lot B and Lot D in the downtown public parking lots.

Meanwhile, parking is allowed in the downtown parking lots of Lot A and Lot C.

Vehicles found to be in violation of the Storm Lake snow policy may be ticketed and/or towed. For more information please visit the City of Storm Lake web page.

South Sioux City

Starts – Friday 5 p.m.

Ends – Monday 5 p.m.

A snow emergency has also been declared in South Sioux City starting Friday night.

During a snow emergency, parking is prohibited on designated Snow Emergency Routes, which are marked with signage. These routes are usually secondary streets used for heavier traffic. Vehicles on these routes may be towed if parked, stalled, or stuck.

There is also a requirement to adhere to the alternate parking requirement. This means that parking is only allowed on the even sides of the streets on even calendar days.

Residents are also reminded that it is not allowed to blow, push, shovel snow from sidewalks or driveways out into the city streets.

Any updates on the city’s snow emergency can be found on the city’s Facebook page.

If you know of any other snow emergencies in Siouxland, let us know by emailing news@kcautv.com.

