Sioux City mom accused of throwing baby boy pleads not guilty

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City mother accused of injuring her baby boy by throwing him out of frustration pleaded not guilty.

According to court documents, Avigahi Cheron, 21, of Sioux City, pleaded not guilty to child endangerment with serious injury on October 1.

Documents said on August 6, Cheron picked up her 16-month-old son and threw him about six feet after he wouldn’t stop crying. The baby’s head struck an armrest of a chair, causing life-threatening injuries.

Cheron admitted to police she had a long day at work, causing her to feel tired and frustrated.

A jury trial is scheduled for December 7 at the Woodbury County Courthouse at 9:30 a.m.