Sioux City mom accused of drunk driving with 4-year-old son in car

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A woman was arrested after allegedly driving drunk with her 4-year-old son in the vehicle.

According to court documents, on Sunday evening, police saw a vehicle going north in the 2200 block of South St. Mary’s. The driver struck a parked car in the 2100 block of the same street.

The driver, Jalen Perales, 24, of Sioux City, told police she had consumed alcohol before driving. Documents said Perales’ eyes were watery and bloodshot, had slurred speech, impaired balance, and a strong odor of alcohol on her breath.

Documents said Perales’ four-year-old son was in the vehicle during the incident.

Perales was arrested and charged with child endangerment and operating while under the influence – first offense. She was booked in the Woodbury County Jail and held on a $2,000 bond.