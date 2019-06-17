Sioux City Miracle League debuts new toddler playground

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Sioux City's Miracle League is using Fathers Day to unveil its newest expansion project. A special toddler playground features equipment designed kids 6 months to 5 years old. The area features a playhouse with a loft and near-by fire station, as well as a Zero entry Merry Go Round that allows children in a wheelchair to take a spin.

"It means a lot. It enables Cayden to partake with his siblings. It's a big step for him and it's nice to see your kids do things together no matter their limitations," said park guest Dustin Rhoades. You can find Miracle League and CNOS Field in Riverside Park.

The $2 million dollar facility will be home to this year's Miracle League All-Star Game Sept 6-7-8 with players from across the country as well as Canada and Mexico participating.