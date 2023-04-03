SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Hundreds of supporters helped raise a record donation total at Saturday night’s 4th annual Miracle Burn Camp Gala in Sioux City.

The sold-out event by the local St. Florian Burn Foundation raised $175,000 after expenses.

All proceeds will support pediatric burn survivors who attend Miracle Burn Camp held at Camp Foster in Spirit Lake in July.

The camp is the only burn camp in North America with burned and non-burned children integrated into activities throughout the week.

The Saint Florian Foundation is a nonprofit organization that supports burn survivors through empowerment, community, and building strength. More information can be found here.