Sioux City Mexican restaurant closing this weekend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City Mexican restaurant will be closing their doors this weekend.
Campestre Mexican Restaurant announced on their Facebook page that their last day will be on December 27.
The post thanks customers for their support during construction and the pandemic.
