Sioux City Mexican restaurant closing this weekend

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City Mexican restaurant will be closing their doors this weekend.

Campestre Mexican Restaurant announced on their Facebook page that their last day will be on December 27.

The post thanks customers for their support during construction and the pandemic.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories