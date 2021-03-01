Sioux City metro recognized for 2020 economic development

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds made a trip to Siouxland to recognize the ninth time the Sioux City metro area has ranked the top spot in economic development.

According to Site Selection, Sioux City is in first place for economic growth last year in metros with populations less than 200,000 people.

Gov. Reynolds announced the national award in Sioux City Monday morning. She was joined by Mike Wells. Wells is the CEO and President of Wells Enterprises and holds the Chair of the Board of Directors of The Siouxland Initiative.

Wells said that the ranking was reassuring that the economy performed well, especially during the pandemic.

“As a native of Siouxland, I am always proud of the way our community comes together in a crisis and that is certainly what we observed in the past year. TSI is indebted to the numerous local businesses that chose to expand right here in Siouxland, and we remain deeply appreciative of the many thousands of citizens who have focused on supporting our locally owned and operated businesses during the unprecedented difficulties brought about by COVID-19,” Wells said.

Reynolds said that the ranking shows that Iowa communities are some of the vest in the nation.

“This is welcome news and serves to confirm that, in spite of the challenges presented by the coronavirus, when it comes to economic development, communities throughout Iowa continue to be among the very best in the nation,” Reynolds said. “I am thankful for the entrepreneurs and executives who have elected to grow their businesses in Iowa, and I am especially grateful for the jobs they have created and the capital they have invested in this particularly demanding year.”

Council Bluffs-Omaha MSA also appeared in the rankings for communities with populations between 200,000 and 1 million, coming in ninth. Nebraska also ranked fourth in top states by projects per capita, with 59 projects. The state ranked third in 2019.

The rankings are part of Site Selection magazine annual March rankings which looks for projects with a minimum investment of $1 million, creation of 20 or more new jobs or 20,000 square feet or more of new space.

This is the ninth time The Siouxland Initiative has won the award since 2007, having placed before in 2007, 2008, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2019.

Read the full Site Selection rankings below.