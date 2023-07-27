SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland is one of the best places to buy a home nationally for the summer of 2023.

In a joint research y the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com, the Sioux City Metro was ranked number 5 in the Summer 2023 Emerging Housing Markets Index. This is the second time Sioux City has made the list, hitting number 7 in the Spring 2023 index.

According to the research, the index shows off housing markets that have a “lower cost of living, including for homes, and thriving local economies that are attractive, but not too crowded.” The research reviews the 300 largest metropolitan areas in the United States.

The Sioux City Metro’s June median home listing price was $342,000 with a population of 149,265 and an unemployment rate of 2.4%. Beating out Sioux City was Bloomington, Ilinois, at number four followed by three Indiana metros taking the top three spots, Elkhart-Goshen, Fort Wayne, and Lafayette-West Lafayette.

Tonya Vakulskas, the president of the Northwest Iowa Regional Board of Realtors, said he is thrilled to see Siouxland recognized.

“Sioux City is an incredibly vibrant community with a robust economy and amenities that offer something for everyone,” Vakulskas said. “The housing market in Sioux City, and across all of Northwest Iowa, continues to be very active and offer exciting opportunities for both buyers and sellers.”

The research showed that the average price of homes for sale is slightly lower than June 2022. The top 20 markets are seeing a significant annual price growth annually of 25%, even while the national market has slowed to 8.9% growth. The top markets shared the following four key trends:

Emerging markets offer lower cost of living

Sustained demand drives high price growth, quick market pace

Mid-sized markets with strong employment and convenient commutes

Affordability attracts out-of-market shoppers

Below is the Summer 2023 Top 20 Emerging Housing Markets.

Recently, Union County, South Dakota, and Dakota County, Nebraska, were ranked in the top three in the nation for economic development, ranked second and third respectively in “America’s Best Counties by Projects Per Capita: The Top 20.”