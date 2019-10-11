KFC Update: KFC location in South Sioux City set to reopen

UPDATE: Two of the three KFC locations in Sioux City are still closed, but one is expected to reopen under new franchise owners in the near future.

After hearing about the closings of the three KFC locations in Sioux City, but recently advertised about manager positions available.

KCAU 9 reached out to KFC about the manager positions being advertised and KFC told KCAU 9 that the KFC in South Sioux City will reopen in the near future under new franchise ownership.

“The KFC family is excited to welcome back to the community of South Sioux City to visit the KFC restaurant located at 1902 Cornhusker Drive, which will reopen in the coming weeks under new ownership,” the KFC Spokesperson said.

They also stated that the two Sioux City locations on Singing Hills Boulevard and Hamilton Boulevard will remain closed permanently.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Three KFC locations in Siouxland have permanently shut their doors.

A KFC spokesperson told KCAU 9 that the three stores in Sioux City and South Sioux City closed

Friday, the stores were reportedly temporarily closed.

The two locations in Sioux City are at 3001 Singing Hills Boulevard and 1500 Hamilton Boulevard. The South Sioux City location is found at 1902 Cornhusker Drive.

The KFC spokesperson didn’t give a reason as to why they were closed.