4 Sioux City men sentenced on multiple charges after plotting to burn down drug dealer’s home

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Four Sioux City men received prison terms after conspiring to rob their drug supplier’s home and burn it down.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Raymond Nieman, 39, Lesandro Jose Alvizo-Allison, 21, Kelly Davis, 34, and Erwin Scott, 25, all from Sioux City, were sentenced to more than nine years to 16 years for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, a conspiracy to commit robbery and extortion, a robbery, a conspiracy to commit arson, and possession, use, and discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Officials said that evidence showed that from on or about March 18, 2018, until August 8, 2019, Nieman distributed methamphetamine from his home and other places. Around August 7, 2019, he tried to buy $600 worth of meth from a source in Sergeant Bluff. Nieman was provided what he said was bad dope. Nieman returned to his home and recruited Davis, Scott, and Alvizo-Allison to help him get back at his dealer.

The group agreed to help in Nieman’s plan, which included robbing Neiman’s source and burning down the home of the source of supply if necessary to get what they wanted.



The four men, along with Jennifer Crook, traveled, in Nieman’s van where Nieman and Davis filled a gas can with gasoline. The group then drove to the supposed home of the source of supply. As they drove, the group discussed burning down the alleged source of supply’s home if he did not give them money or drugs.

All the men knew there were loaded guns in the van. Once at the scene, Nieman and Davis each armed themselves with loaded .22 rifles. Scott donned a wolf mask and picked up a baseball bat. All four men then walked to the supposed home of the source. Crook stayed in the van.

Nieman fired shots, including at least one at the house, shouted demands for money, and made threats of violence, including threating to burn down the house if they did not get money or drugs. The alleged source of supply and others, who had been in front of the house, retreated inside, and after a brief standoff, Nieman, Davis, Scott, Alvizo-Allison, and Crook fled the scene in Nieman’s van.

Nieman, Davis, and Scott were each convicted of one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and one count of conspiracy to commit arson.



Alvizo-Allison was convicted of one count each of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, conspiracy to commit robbery and extortion, robbery, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, conspiracy to commit arson, and possession of a firearm by a felon. Alvizo-Allison was previously convicted of forgery in 2019.

Davis was sentenced on August 21, 2020, Scott was sentenced on October 9, 2020, Alvizo-Allison was sentenced on December 3, 2020, and Nieman was sentenced on March 11, 2021, in United States District Court in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand.

Davis was sentenced to 180 month’s imprisonment, Scott was sentenced to 132 months’ imprisonment, Alvizo-Allison was sentenced to 117 months’ imprisonment, and Nieman was sentenced to 192 months’ imprisonment. They must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after their prison terms.



Jennifer Crook was sentenced to 10 years in state prison after pleading guilty in Woodbury County District Court to charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, assault while participating in a felony, conspiracy, and aggravated assault.

Alvizo-Allison, Scott, Davis and Nieman are each being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until they can be transported to a federal prison.