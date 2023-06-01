SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After almost three decades of business, a Sioux City meat processor is set to close next month, leaving close to 100 employees without a job.

According to Iowa’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) website, Global Foods Processing Inc will lay off 92 workers on June 30.

The ham deboning plant has been open since 1994.

State law requires businesses to give workers at least 60 days notice of a displacement.

