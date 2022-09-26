SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City high schoolers will have the chance to join the organization that focuses on youth issues in the city.

According to a release from the Mayor’s Youth Commission, applications for the citywide high school student organization are available on the Sioux City website and the Siouxland CARES website.

The release stated that the organization helps students to explore, communicate, and provide for the needs, problems, issues, and activities that affect Sioux City’s kids.

The applications are open to students that are in 9th or 10th grade, and either live in Sioux City or go to a Sioux City high school. The deadline to return applications is October 31, according to the release.