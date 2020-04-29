Sioux City Mayor says it could be too late for meat-packing plants to close

(KCAU/CNN) – Meat processing facilities continue to be near the center of the coronavirus outbreak in Iowa and Nebraska.

Local producers like Seaboard Triumph and Tyson Fresh Meats tell us they have taken extra measures to ensure the safety of their products and employees.

In an interview Tuesday, Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said it’s probably too late to take drastic measures like closing a processing facility to curb the case count.

“We had our first case on March 22, and we’re over 13-hundred cases in our tri-state area right now so by the time that anything could be done I think it’s too late for us,” Scott said. “We’re hopeful the curve will start to go down like it has in other places. It’s a little alarming to see that kind of increase and the potential for the loss of life at for people being sick in our community.”

Earlier this week, Scott and four other metro-area mayors asked for more transparency in how COVID-19 cases are identified locally, including where major outbreaks are reported.

To date, the metro’s largest employer, Tyson Fresh Meats, has released information concerning one of its workers who died after contracting COVID-19, but no information concerning cases at it’s Dakota City plant.

“For some reason, Tyson is unwilling to share those numbers which to me doesn’t make any sense,” Scott said.

