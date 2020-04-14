Sioux City mayor says city taking further steps to protect people

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The city is now looking to take additional steps to protect city employees as well as the public.

Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said he’s concerned about further outbreaks inside public saftey departments.

“We’re obviously now going to try to stagger shifts with some of our employees and not have as many employees in the building,” said Scott. “We’re already running skeleton crews, but we’re going to go less if we can. A lot more people are working from home unfortunately, but we can’t take a chance on having anymore outbreaks in city hall or police station or fire station.”

Many city and county buildings have been closed to the public since mid-March. City council and county supervisor meetings are now being conducted online.