SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The upkeep of Sioux City’s Memorial Park Cemetary came before the City Council again on Monday.

Early in the summer, several people made complaints concerning the condition of the property after weeds became prevalent and potholes continued filling roads in the cemetery.

After meeting with a cemetery representative, Mayor Bob Scott said he’s optimistic Everstory Partners understands citizens’ concerns and he expected improvements to be made, although it won’t happen overnight.

Everstory owns 304 cemeteries located in more than two dozen states.