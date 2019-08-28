Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott running for reelection

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — What he calls “unfinished business” has longtime Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott planning a reelection campaign.

Scott and council member Rhonda Capron are the only members of the council up for reelection.

Scott telling KCAU 9 that he eye’s riverfront development as a big part of wanting to serve another 2-year term beginning next year.

“I want to make sure that this time we do the riverfront that we actually get it done or get it started so that it is a project. We had this thing planned basically 20 years ago and nothing got done. I think this council is committed to that and I enjoy this council a lot and working with them and so hopefully I will be able to continue,” said Mayor Scott on Tuesday.

Scott will have served 15 years as mayor when his current term ends.