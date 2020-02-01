Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott resigns as member for Law Enforcement Center Authority

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott resigned as a member of the Law Enforcement Center (LEC) Authority.

The Authority accepted his resignation at Friday’s meeting at the LEC and appointed Sioux City City Council Member Dan Moore, Mayor pro-tem will be serving as commissioner in Mayor Scott’s place.

The Chairman of the Authority said that the change in members won’t impact the Commission’s job, stressed the need for the new Law Enforcement Center for the county.

“We don’t want to repeat history, when you look back to 1987, when that building was built over there we were out of jail space before. We moved the new inmates into that building and by 1990 we were out of bed space and we had committees working trying to figure out what we were going to do and we don’t want to repeat that history,” said Ron Wieck, Woodbury County Law Enforcement Authority Chairman.

Voters will be able to decide on a bond referendum for the purposed $50 million Woodbury County Jail on March 3.