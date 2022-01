SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City Orpheum Theatre performance is being rescheduled due to COVID-19.

A press release from the event venue stated, due to a COVID exposure, Martina McBride’s January 13 performance is being moved to March 3.

Pre-purchased tickets will be honored at the March 3 show. For any other questions, the Orpheum Theatre asks customers to call them.