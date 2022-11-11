SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Businesses in the Siouxland community are teaming up for the area’s first world Diabetes Day Marathon challenge.

The challenge, hosted by the Siouxland Community Health Center, will take place at the Tyson Event Center and will take place on Monday, World Diabetes Day. 26 teams of 2-4 participants will each walk a mile and members of the SCHC will round out the last 0.2 miles needed to complete a full 26.2-mile marathon.

The challenge will start at 11 a.m. and run until 2 p.m. though teams will receive staggered start times.

Fees for entry will be $150 per team of four and participating teams will get a lunch from Chick-fil-A. The challenge is already nearly full so for those still looking to register they should contact Ranee Ehrlich at 712-226-9020.

The proceeds from the marathon will go to the SCHC’s diabetes education fund. This fund helps those who struggle to pay the cost related to diabetes education programs and classes. These classes provide information and skills for people to manage their diabetes and related conditions.

The programs are tailored to individual needs, goals and life experiences and are guided by evidence-based standards. SCHC’s mission is to take pride in ensuring that patients’ experience is centered on screening and improving the health of the Siouxland community.