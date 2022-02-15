CEDAR COUNTY, Neb. (KCAU) — A crash in northeast Nebraska claimed the lives of two Sioux City residents on Tuesday.

According to the release, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at approximately 12:03 p.m. of a two-vehicle accident at the junction of Highway 81 and Highway 12, located approximately four miles east of Crofton, Neb. in Cedar County.

A 2011 Ford F550 was traveling south on Highway 81, approaching the Highway 81/12 junction when it was struck by an eastbound 2015 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by William Koontz, 74, of Sioux City. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, Anita Koontz, 71, of Sioux City, was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Seat belts were not in use in the Koontz vehicle.

The driver of the Ford, who was wearing seat belts, was transported to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with minor injuries.

The incident was investigated by the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol, Nebraska Game and Parks, Crofton Fire and EMS, Randolph EMS and the Nebraska Department of Roads