SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two people were arrested after officers were led on a high-speed chase through Sioux City.

According to the complaint documents, Raymond West, 30, of Sioux City, was arrested early Saturday morning after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

The documents state that West was driving a gray Acura that had spray-painted black rims and fraudulent plates when officers tried to perform a traffic stop near the intersection of S. Helen Street and Dodge Avenue. He allegedly eluded officers at speeds faster than 100 miles per hour.

The documents described the vehicle as becoming “disabled” at the intersection of South Lewis Boulevard and South Line Drive where officers were able to detain West. He was allegedly found to be in possession of 20.15 grams of a white crystal substance that was later identified as methamphetamine. He was also found to be in possession of a 9 mm handgun with a Glock slide.

Officers also discovered that there had been a passenger, Star Kohn, 21, of Sioux City, with West during the incident. Additional complaint documents stated that when the vehicle came to stop she allegedly got out, ran back and forth between the front and back of the vehicle, and after officers told her to stop she ran from them into the east ditch where she was also detained.

During a later interview, Kohn told officers that West had told her to “get rid of the stuff,” referring to the gun and drugs. She said when the car spun out she attempted to grab the guns and drugs so she could “get rid” of them, but when she realized that she couldn’t get away she ran back to the front passenger door and threw them back into the stolen vehicle.

West was charged with eluding, first-degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of meth, and no drug tax stamp. he was also cited for driving under a suspended license and violating his probation.

Kohn was charged with one count of interference with official acts involving a firearm and was booked on a $5,000 bond. West was booked on a $40,000 bond.