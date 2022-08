Kelvin Windle; Photo Courtesy of the Iowa Lottery

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man has won a lottery prize in the thousands.

Kelvin Windle, of Sioux City, won $20,000 in the Iowa Lottery’s “Four Corners Crossword” scratch game.

Windle bought his lottery ticket at the Hamilton Boulevard Hy-Vee in Sioux City. He claimed his prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.

For more information about Iowa’s lottery, visit this website.