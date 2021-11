CLIVE, Iowa — A Sioux City man has won a lottery prize of more than $95,000.

Max Carroll won an Extreme Green Progressive InstaPlay jackpot prize of $95,790.

He purchased his winning ticket at Court Street Tavern in Sioux City and claimed his prize Friday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.

The Extreme Green Progressive jackpot starts at $20,000 and increases with each ticket sold statewide until it is won.