Sioux City man wins $50,000 prize in Iowa Lottery scratch game

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man has won a $50,000 prize in an Iowa Lottery scratch game.

Joshua Gries, 39, of Sioux City, won a top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “$50,000 Super Crossword” scratch game.

Gries, who’s a contractor, bought his winning ticket at Select Mart, 623 14th Street in Sioux City.

He scratched the ticket later that night.

Gries said he was surprised to uncover one of the game’s top prizes.

He doubled-checked his ticket by scanning it with the Iowa Lottery’s LotteryPlus app, which confirmed that he won.

“I was like, ‘Wait, this can’t be right!’ I scanned it with my phone and it was like, ‘You’re kidding me!’” said Gries.

He claimed the 41st out of 48 top prizes in the game on Friday at the Iowa Lottery’s regional office in Council Bluffs.

Gries said that he plans to use his winnings to remodel his home.

The “$50,000 Super Crossword” is a $5 scratch game that features the overall odds of one in 3.51.

