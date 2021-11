CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) – A man from Woodbury County has won thousands in a lottery prize.

Brian Stephenson, a Sioux City resident, has won the third top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Tree-mendous” scratch game.

He purchased his winning ticket at the Gordon Drive Hy-Vee, and he claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.

The Iowa Lottery said the Tree-mendous is a $5 scratch game that features nine top prizes of $50,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.74.