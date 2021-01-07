Sioux City man wins $30,000 lottery prize

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man has won a $30,000 lottery prize.

According to the Iowa Lottery, Raymond Thibodeau won the 65th top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Bonus Crossword” scratch game.

He purchased his winning ticket at Kum & Go, 1005 Gordon Drive in Sioux City, and claimed his prize Monday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.

Bonus Crossword is a $3 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.52 and 144 top prizes of $30,000.

For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit the Iowa Lottery website.