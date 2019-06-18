Sioux City man wins $30,000 in Iowa lottery

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man has won $30,000 from a recent Iowa lottery drawing.

Jose Raul Tinoco matched four white balls and the Mega Ball in the May 31 drawing of the Mega Millions Lottery. The winning numbers in the drawing were 7-8-26-65-67 and the Mega Ball 4 with a Megaplier of 3. While the prize would have been only $10,000, he used the Megaplier and tripled the prize.

Tinoco bought his winning ticket was bought in Sioux City at the Kum & Go at 1005 Gordon Drive. He claimed his prize Wednesday at the Storm Lake lottery regional office.

