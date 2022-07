SIOUX CITY, Iowa (WHO) — A Siouxland man has won thousands of dollars through the lottery.

Jesus “Danny” Gonzalez won a bingo scratch game after buying a lottery ticket at the Gordon Drive Hy-Vee in Sioux City. He claimed his $25,000 prize on Thursday in Storm Lake.

The top prize of the Wild Bingo game is $25,000, and the odds of winning are 1 in 3.34. For more information, visit the lottery website.