SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man is now $100,000 richer thanks to a Mega Crossword game.

According to a release from the Iowa Lottery, Jose Mirula Mejia won the fourth top prize for the Mega Crossword Scratch game.

The ticket was purchased at the Select Mart on the 600 block of 14th Street. Majia claimed his prize at the Storm Lake regional office on Friday.

The Mega Crossword game is a $10 scratch game that features 46 top prizes of $100,000, and 92 prizes of $10,000. The odds of winning are 1 in 3.29.

