SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man matched four out of five white balls and the Mega Ball from the March 17 Mega Millions Drawing.

According to a release from the Iowa Lottery, Justin Cooper was one number away from winning the night’s $254 million jackpot, but his ticket was still worth $10,000.

The release specified that the ticket was purchased at Casey’s on the 1400 block of Hamilton Boulevard. Cooper claimed his prize Friday at the lottery’s regional office.

The winning numbers in the drawing were 26, 28, 29, 39, 49, and the Mega Ball 25.

For more information about the Mega Millions Lottery, visit the Iowa Lottery website.