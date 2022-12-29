CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man has won a $10,000 lottery prize.

According to a release from Iowa Lottery, Mitchell Vanderschaaf won the third top prize in the “Snow Much Fun” scratch game. He purchased his winning ticket at Sarg’s Mini Mart, 2329 West Second Street. Vanderschaaf claimed his prize Tuesday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.

Snow Much Fun is a $2 scratch game that features eight top prizes of $10,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.71.

For more information about this game and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.