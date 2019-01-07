Local News

Sioux City man wins $10,000 lottery prize

Posted: Jan 07, 2019 04:18 PM CST

Updated: Jan 07, 2019 04:21 PM CST

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) - A Sioux City man won $10,000 from a lottery scratch game. 

Brian Whaley won the lottery prize from the "Aces High" scratch game, according to the Iowa Lottery. 

Whaley bought the ticket at Sarg’s Mini Mart on Glenn Avenue in Sioux City. 

The prize was the 10th claimed of 53 total $10,000 prizes in the $20 scratch game.

Whaley claimed the prize at the regional office in Storm Lake.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected