SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man who illegally possessed firearms was sentenced to more than 2 years in federal prison, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Justin Figueroa, 25, received the sentence after pleading guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

According to the release, prior felony drug offenses prohibited Figueroa from possessing guns. Evidence showed that from 2017 through June 2020 Figueroa had at least five guns. Figueroa also admitted that he possessed the guns in connection to drug trafficking.

On one occasion, Figueroa traded the gun for a controlled substance, and it was revealed that said gun was part of the attempted murder of a 2-year-old, the release states