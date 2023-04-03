SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man who was involved in two shootings while being prohibited from using or possessing firearms was sentenced to federal prison.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Jalon Hills, 19, of Sioux City, was sentenced to three years after pleading guilty to one count of a felon in possession of a firearm.

Jalond Hills Courtesy Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office

Evidence showed that Hills allegedly fired a gun at someone who was in the car with a woman and her two children on September 16, 2021, the release stated. After Hills was caught, he admitted to the shooting and using drugs.

Additionally, on April 15, 2022, Hills was at an apartment on the 2200 block of Gibson Street. A previous release from the Sioux City Police Department states that Hills was at the residence with two men and one woman.

The press releases explained that the woman took a gun from one of the men who was sleeping in the bedroom, trying to make it safe. Hills then allegedly tried to take the gun from her resulting in a struggle over the weapon.

The incident resulted in a gunshot to the woman’s leg, so Hills gave the gun to one of the other men in the residence and absconded from custody by cutting off his location monitoring bracelet.

The release noted that Hills made no attempts to make sure the woman was okay or get help. Despite this, she was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, and Hills was later arrested on June 10, 2022.

Hills was sentenced in Sioux City to a total of 36 months in prison and he is required to serve a 2-year term of supervised release after completing the prison term. Hills is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.