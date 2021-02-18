Sioux City man who fired arrows at police pleads not guilty to charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man charged with attempted murder and other charges for firing arrows at officers in December 2020 is pleading not guilty.

According to a written arraignment, Mitchell Smith, 47, pled not guilty to charges of attempted murder, intimidation of a dangerous weapon, and two counts of assault on a peace officer.

Smith is currently held on a $100,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 22 at 9 a.m.

Court documents say officers were called to 1808 Rustin Street in Sioux City for a disturbance at 8:18 a.m. on December 1, 2020.

When officers arrived in the area, a 46-year-old man was found to be armed with a compound bow and launched arrows at officers. Police said the man is known to officers to have a history of mental health problems.

As officers arrived on the scene, they reported that arrows were fired at them, so the police set up a perimeter to contain the scene and got a negotiation and SWAT team. The man had barricaded himself in a garage.

After some time, the police made contact with Smith and took him into custody and is being treated for minor injuries and being evaluated.

Officers trained to help people in crisis made contact with Smith over the phone and he made

indications that he was going to provoke a violent confrontation with officers in an attempt to end his life.

After attempts to negotiate a peaceful surrender were unsuccessful, tactical officers deployed less than lethal munitions and chemical agents and Smith surrendered.