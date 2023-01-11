SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was sentenced on Friday due to escaping from custody while he was serving a sentence for a prior conviction.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Paul Marvin Cooper, 25, of Sioux City, admitted to knowingly escaping custody of Dismas Charities Residential Reentry Center in Sioux City. He was ordered to remain at the center for a conviction of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

The release states that Cooper signed out of the center on July 7, 2022, for a treatment program downtown. At 6:20 p.m. that day, the tampering alarm on Cooper’s GPS device notified the center of his location.

Officials found the device in the trash at a retail store on Floyd Boulevard, and several attempts to contact Cooper went unanswered, according to the release.

Cooper was found on July 12, 2022, at a store on Pierce Street and was taken into custody.

Cooper accepted a plea agreement and entered his guilty plea on October 14, 2022, the release said. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison, and he was ordered to serve a three-year term of supervised release upon completion of the prison sentence.

Cooper is in the custody of the United States Marshal until he can be transported to a federal prison.