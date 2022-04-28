SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who conspired to distribute more than 90 pounds of meth along with various other drugs around the Siouxland area.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office, Isidro Jaramillo, 41, of Sioux City, was sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute.

The evidence presented during the trial showed that Jaramillo had started selling 40 pounds of meth per month in the Siouxland area beginning in 2019. He had stored over two points of cocaine, 68 pounds of marijuana, and 28 pounds of methamphetamine by December of the same year.

The drugs were stored in a co-conspirator’s basement and the release indicated that he had obtained the drugs from Mexico to sell over the course of several months.

An undercover officer was able to obtain 6 pounds of meth from Jaramillo for $10,000. Afterward, a search of his residents revealed 3 pounds of meth and the $10,000 from the sale with undercover law enforcement, according to the release.

Jaramillo had previously been convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine by the United States District Court for the District of Nebraska.

The release indicated that Jaramillo was sentenced in Sioux City to 250 months (about 21 years) in prison and must serve a 10-year sentence of supervised release following the prison term.

Jaramillo is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transferred to prison.

The case was investigated by the Tri-State Drug Task Force based in Sioux City. The force is made up of personnel from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Sioux City Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, South Sioux City Police Department, Nebraska State Patrol, Iowa National Guard, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, United States Marshals Service, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Woodbury County Attorney’s Office.