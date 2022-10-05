SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who was accused of threatening a woman with a gun in Sioux City has entered his plea and will be going to trial.

According to court documents, Adain Wabashaw, 19, of Sioux City has entered a plea of not guilty to charges including a felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and going armed with intent.

The documents state that Wabashaw has filed for a speedy trial which was set to take place on Tuesday, October 11.

Wabasha received the charges after he was accused of threatening a woman and allegedly pointing a gun at her head. Allegedly, Wabashaw told the woman, “I’ll split your head open. Look at my record, I’m a violent felon,” according to a statement that the victim gave to police.