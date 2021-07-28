Sioux City man arrested on kidnapping, assault charges for holding knife to girlfriend

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly held his girlfriend against her will.

According to court documents, Shaw-keem Goodman, 26, of Sioux City, and his girlfriend got into an argument Tuesday around 10:50 p.m. when Goodman pulled out a folding pocket knife.

The victim tried to hide in the residence but was taken by Goodman as he forced her out of the home while holding the knife to her stomach.

Police later found Goodman and the victim under the porch.

Goodman was arrested and charged with second-degree kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, possession of marijuana, and two counts of aggravated assault. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

