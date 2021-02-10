Sioux City man arrested for shooting person in the leg

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City man was arrested for shooting a person in the leg.

Authorities said the Sioux City Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the 1400 block of Myrtle Street early Wednesday morning, according to a release.

Officers arrive at the scene and found a man shot in the leg. Police say the shooting is believed to have started over a verbal altercation.

The suspect was identified as Alejandro Joaquin Lapoint, 20, of Sioux City.

Lapoint was arrested and charged with assault while participating in a felony, willful injury, going armed with intent, and possession of a weapon by a felon. He was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on a bond of $5,000.